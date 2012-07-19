UPDATE 1-Kayak prices IPO above range

By Olivia Oran
July 19 Online travel company Kayak Software
Corp priced its initial public offering on Thursday at
$26, above its expected range, an underwriter said.
The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company raised $91 million,
pricing 3.5 million shares as planned. It had intended to price
the offering in a range of $22 to $25.
Kayak's IPO was originally slated to go following Facebook
Inc's public debut in May. But those plans were put on
hold as the shares of the social networking company lost roughly
a third of their value, a person familiar with the matter said
at the time. Kayak initially filed for its IPO in November 2010.
In fiscal year 2011, Kayak's revenue rose 32 percent to
$224.5 million. The company's net income grew 21 percent to $9.7
million.
Kayak, which uses a website and mobile site to help
consumers compare prices for airlines and hotels, faces
competition from Google Inc, Orbitz Worldwide Inc
, Expedia Inc, Travelocity and Microsoft Corp
.
"Longer term, there is a lot of uncertainty about
competition and that potentially could weigh on Kayak," said Jim
Krapfel, an analyst with Morningstar.
Another major issue for Kayak is the impact of Google's
recent $700 million acquisition of ITA Software. Kayak used ITA
Software to power 39 percent of its overall airfare query
results for the first four months of 2012 and its agreement with
the company expires in December of next year. This raises
questions about Kayak's ability to enter into another agreement
with ITA - perhaps at unfavorable terms - or to find another
replacement technology, say analysts.
Kayak's IPO comes on the heels of recent offerings from
technology companies ServiceNow Inc and Palo Alto
Networks Inc.
Kayak's venture backers include Sequoia Capital, Accel
Partners, General Catalyst Partners and Oak Investment Partners.
The IPO is being underwritten by Morgan Stanley, Deutsche
Bank, Piper Jaffray, Stifel Nicolaus and Pacific Crest
Securities.
Kayak will use the proceeds for working capital and other
general corporate purposes.
The company intends to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker
"KYAK."