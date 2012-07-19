UPDATE 1-Kayak Software prices IPO above expected price range

July 19 Online travel service company Kayak
Software Corp priced its initial public offering of 3.5
million Class A shares at $26 per share, above its expected
price range.
The company was planning to sell 3.5 million shares between
$22 and $25 each.
The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company faces mounting
competition in the online travel sector from companies like
Expedia Inc and Travelocity.
Kayak is backed by private equity players like General
Catalyst Partners, Sequoia Capital, Accel Funds and Oak
Investment Partners.
Shares of the company are expected to start trading on
Friday on the Nasdaq under the symbol "KYAK."
Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank Securities are acting as
joint book-running managers for the offering.
Piper Jaffray, Stifel Nicolaus Weisel and Pacific Crest
Securities are co-managers for the offering.