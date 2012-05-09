Kaydon profit beats expectations

BRIEF-Where Food Comes From Q4 rev rose 9 pct to $3 mln
* Q4 revenue rose 9 percent to $3.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 9 Kaydon Corp, which makes specialty ball bearings for wind turbines, posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit as it shipped more wind energy and heavy equipment products.
First-quarter net income was $12.1 million, or 38 cents a share, compared with $11.9 million, or 36 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 44 cents a share.
Sales rose about 8 percent to $116.5 million.
Analysts on an average were expecting earnings of 42 cents per share and revenue of $118.83 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* AAON reports record revenue and earnings for 2016 despite a slump in fourth quarter results
* Integra LifeSciences reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results and updates 2017 full-year guidance