UPDATE 1-Ares Management to buy Kayne Anderson Capital for $2.55 bln

(Adds details on impact of deal on results, executive
appointments)
July 23 Asset manager Ares Management L.P
said it would buy Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors
for $2.55 billion to expand its investing expertise,
especially in the energy sector.
Ares said it will pay the majority of the deal consideration
with Ares Operating Group units.
The companies had a combined $113 billion of assets under
management as of March 31, Ares said.
The merger, upon closing, is expected to add to Ares'
economic net income, distributable earnings and fee-related
earnings per unit.
Kayne Anderson, which is a leading U.S. energy and energy
infrastructure investor and also deals with specialty real
estate, middle market credit and growth private equity, will
enhance Ares' expertise in these sectors.
Upon closing of the deal around Jan. 1, Kayne Anderson
Chairman Richard Kayne and Ares Chief Executive Tony Ressler
will become co-chairmen of Ares Kayne Management, L.P.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Leslie Adler)