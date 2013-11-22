版本:
BRIEF-Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund enters into a new $105 mln revolving credit facility

Nov 22 Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund Inc : * Enters into a new $105 million revolving credit facility * Says credit facility replaces the previous $100 million unsecured revolving

credit facility * Says credit facility has a three-year commitment terminating on November 21,

2016 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
