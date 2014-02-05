Kazakh central banker sees many emerging market devaluations in 2014

GENEVA Feb 5 Kazakhstan's central bank governor
Kairat Kelimbetov expects to see a lot of emerging market
currency devaluations this year, with the Russian rouble likely
to be "close to collapse again," he said in Geneva on Wednesday.
"I think it's kind of a beginning," he said of a recent
emerging markets sell-off. "It's not only a Russian economy
problem but a problem for all the emerging markets and I think
we will see a lot of devaluation this year. And the situation
with the rouble will be, let's say, close to collapse again."
For Kazakhstan, the two big potential shocks were the oil
price and the sharp change in the rouble, but he said Kazakhstan
had opportunities to adjust its exchange rate and would do so if
necessary.