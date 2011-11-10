Kazakhstan may open privatisations to foreign investors

* "People's IPO" could be extended to international
investors
* Kazakhs could be given bonus shares for holding on to
assets
* Developing right infrastructure key, work still to be done
By Kylie MacLellan and Philip Baillie
LONDON, Nov 10 Kazakhstan is looking at
widening participation in its privatisation programme to
international investors, the deputy chief executive of the
country's sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna said on Thursday.
The central Asian country's President Nursultan Nazarbayev,
in power for two decades, had promised at the start of this year
to hold "a people's IPO" to give hundreds of thousands of
ordinary Kazakhs the chance to own shares in major companies and
boost the country's dormant stock market.
"The first stage is limited now only to residents of
Kazakhstan and pension funds, but of course at a later stage we
see that national companies' shares could be brought to
international investors," Kuandyk Bishimbayev told a conference
at the London Stock Exchange.
"We will look at how the domestic IPO is going and after
that we will be more clear on what amount and at what time we
should engage the international markets with our national
companies. So far such a decision has not been made."
Initially foreign investors will only be able to buy in to
the companies in the secondary market.
The first phase of IPOs is due to kick off in the second or
third quarters of 2012, although Economy Minister Kairat
Kelimbetov said last month the timetable could be delayed if
financial markets remain volatile.
Flag carrier Air Astana, national grid KEGOC and state oil
transportation firm KazTransOil are among the companies that are
to be floated in the first phase, while the jewels in the
privatisation crown -- oil firm KazMunaiGas and uranium
miner Kazatomprom -- will go public after 2015.
BONUS SHARES
Bishimbayev said that while the government wanted people to
make money on the shares, it was also wary of giving companies a
too-low valuation. The idea of discounts was not being
discussed, he said, but citizens could be given incentives.
"We are discussing additional shares for those who keep
their shares for a certain period of time, or the next offering
could be at a more attractive price," he said.
This would be a better way of encouraging the country's
long-term aim of creating a culture of equity ownership, said
Peter Guenthardt, head of EMEA equity capital markets at UBS,
which is advising Kazakhstan on the privatisation programme.
"Anything which creates a long-term incentive has more
benefit than short-term gains or discounts," he told the event.
There is still work to be done in terms of preparing the
country's infrastructure before the IPOs go ahead, said
Guenthardt, with clearing and the brokerage network among areas
being focussed on.
"If the infrastructure is not ready it is better to postpone
... than to rush things and have a system in the back that
doesn't work, because that is going to give a lot of investors
an unhappy experience," he said.
Corporate governance, an issue which led to a damaging
boardroom spat at London-listed Kazakh miner ENRC, is
an area being addressed in anticipation of the listings.
Aidan Karibjanov, Bishimbayev's fellow deputy CEO at
Samruk-Kazyna, told reporters after the conference transparency
was key. Experienced international non-executive directors have
been added to state-owned companies' boards with this in mind.
"If companies are not public they need to be managed as if
they were," he said.
(Editing by David Holmes)