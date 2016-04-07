UPDATE 1-Kazakhstan aims to 'peacefully resolve' Karachaganak dispute

(Adds context, background)
ASTANA, April 7 Kazakhstan and global oil majors
developing the Karachaganak gas condensate field aim to
"peacefully resolve" their dispute over a production sharing
agreement, Kazakhstan's Energy Ministry said on Thursday.
Russia's Lukoil, one of the oil majors, said this
week Kazakhstan had filed a $1.6 billion claim against the
consortium led by BG Group and Eni.
The ministry did not comment on the size of the claim in its
statement but said the dispute was related to calculations of
the parties' shares in the field's output and had been discussed
in several meetings.
"There is an understanding today that the sides are
determined to find a concerted solution and peacefully resolve
the issue," it said.
Eni and BG, recently acquired by Royal Dutch Shell Plc
, each own 29.25 percent of the Karachaganak project in
northwest Kazakhstan, which they jointly operate. State-owned
KazMunayGaz owns 10 percent, Chevron Corp 18
percent and Lukoil 13.5 percent.
The Kazakh government said this year the consortium would
start an expansion project in 2017 that would cost $12 billion.
In 2015, the field produced 141.7 million barrels of oil
equivalent in the form of gas and liquids.
