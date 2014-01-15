Kashagan oil group awaits test results in Feb to give restart date

ALMATY Jan 15 A consortium developing
Kazakhstan's giant Kashagan oilfield, which was shut down in
October due to pipeline leaks, said it expects by next month to
have the results of steel tests and inspections needed to
establish a date for output to resume.
Kashagan, the world's biggest oil find in decades and the
most expensive standalone oil project, took an estimated $50
billion and 13 years to start output last September.
It was shut down the following month, however, due to
pipeline leaks that investigators said were caused by stress
linked to the presence of hydrogen sulphide gas.
The results of the tests on the steel samples carried out at
TWI laboratory in Britain and other specialised laboratories are
expected in late January or early February, the North Caspian
Operating Company (NCOC) said in a statement on Wednesday.
It had said earlier that the specifications of the pipes
used at Kashagan fully meet the requirements of the NACE
(National Association of Corrosion Engineers) standards and best
practices in international oil and gas field development.
NCOC said it was now inspecting the oil pipeline, running
from D Island in the Caspian Sea to the Bolashak oil processing
plant, using an intelligent PIG (Pipeline Inspection Gauge)
device. It had earlier completed inspection of a pipeline
carrying gas produced from the oilfield.
"The findings (of the oil pipeline inspection) are expected
in one month's time," it said.
During a PIG inspection on Jan. 11, a problem was detected
in the onshore part of the oil pipeline near the plant, NCOC
said. "The respective section of the pipeline was isolated and
excavated, confirming the presence of a seep in the area of a
weld."
"The date of the restart of production depends on the
required repairs, which can only be assessed once the results of
the crack analysis (TWI) and the results of the PIG inspections
are available," NCOC said.
International oil majors Exxon, Royal Dutch Shell
, Total, Eni and Kazakh state oil
company KazMunaiGas each hold a 16.81 percent stake in Kashagan.
Japan's Inpex has 7.56 percent, and China National
Petroleum Corp (CNPC) acquired 8.33 percent in 2013
as ConocoPhillips exited.
The Kashagan project aims to produce up to 1.66 million
barrels a day - as much oil and OPEC member Angola - from a
reserve almost as big as Brazil's, regardless of harsh weather
and technological complexity.
Much of its infrastructure is built on artificial islands to
avoid damage from pack ice in a shallow sea, whcih freezes five
months a year in temperatures that drop below minus 30 degrees
Celsius (-22 F).