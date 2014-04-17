Kazakhstan says "disappointed" over Kashagan setback

BRIEF-STATE STREET SAYS GLOBAL ETF AUM EXCEEDED $2 TRILLION AS OF JAN 31
* GLOBAL ETF ASSETS UNDER ADMINISTRATION EXCEEDED U.S. $2 TRILLION AS OF JANUARY 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ASTANA, April 17 Kazakhstan's oil and gas minister said on Thursday he was "disappointed" over the slow development of the giant Kashagan oil field, but that he saw no legal reasons to pressure the consortium which oversees the offshore project.
"We can't push (the consortium). This is a huge and dangerous field, and we can't pressure legally," Uzakbai Karabalin said after meeting members of the consortium, which include Eni, Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell and Kazakh state-run KazMunaiGas.
"I said that we are hugely disappointed by the way the project is progressing," he said.
Production at the offshore deposit, the world's biggest oil find in 35 years, started in September but was halted in early October after the detection of gas leaks in the $50 billion project's pipeline network. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Megan Davies)
April 27 Cannabis company MedMen said on Thursday Chris Leavy, former BlackRock Inc executive, joined the Los Angeles-based firm as co-chairman and a partner.
* FILES FOR POTENTIAL MIXED SHELF; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2qbXhZE) Further company coverage: