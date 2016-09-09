UPDATE 2-Kazakhstan to launch Kashagan oil production in November

(Adds comments by Energy ministry)
ASTANA, Sept 9 Commercial oil production at the
giant Kashagan field in Kazakhstan will begin in November, the
chief executive of state oil firm KazMunayGaz said on
Friday. Previously the start of commercial level production had
been expected in October.
Oil will now start flowing from the offshore field, one of
the world's biggest discoveries of the past decades, on Sept.
24, Sauat Mynbayev told a government meeting, and would reach
commercial level volumes in early to mid-November.
KazMunayGaz signed a contract last month with trader Vitol
to arrange a prepayment for its share in the Kashagan oil worth
$1 billion.
Kashagan's output will be a modest 50,000 to 1 million
tonnes this year, 3 million to 5 million tonnes next year and
then 7 million tonnes in 2018, Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat
Bozumbayev said in May.
In emailed comments sent to Reuters later on Friday, the
ministry said the commercial launch might still occur in
October.
"Provided Kashagan's successful launch in October, the
consortium plans to produce some 0.5 million tonnes of oil by
the end of the current year," it said.
The first production phase is designed to produce as much as
20 million tonnes at its peak, and possibly rising to as much as
50 million tonnes if new investment is approved.
Kazakhstan holds 16.88 percent in Kashagan via KMG Kashagan
(KMG), which is a subsidiary of KazMunayGaz.
The Kashagan consortium also includes Eni, Exxon
Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Total,
China's CNPC and Japan's Inpex.
(Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva in Astana and Alla Afanasyeva
in Moscow; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by David Clarke,
Greg Mahlich)