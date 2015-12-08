Kazakhstan to launch Kashagan oil field in Dec. 2016 - econ min

BRIEF-Viper Energy Partners LP, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy Inc prices upsized public offering of common units
* Viper Energy Partners LP, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy Inc prices upsized public offering of common units
ASTANA Dec 8 Kazakhstan plans to start commercial oil production at Caspian offshore oil field Kashagan in December 2016, Economy Minister Yerbolat Dosayev told a government meeting on Tuesday.
He added that the active phase of expansion of another oil project, TengizChevroil, would start in April 2016. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Maria Kiselyova)
* Viper Energy Partners LP, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy Inc prices upsized public offering of common units
* Sphere 3D signs definitive agreement to acquire HVE and Unified ConneXions
* Identillect Technologies says arranged non-brokered private placement of units of co at price of $0.06 per unit for aggregate proceeds of up to $1.26 million