Kazakhstan to launch Kashagan oil field in Dec. 2016 - econ min

ASTANA Dec 8 Kazakhstan plans to start commercial oil production at Caspian offshore oil field Kashagan in December 2016, Economy Minister Yerbolat Dosayev told a government meeting on Tuesday.

He added that the active phase of expansion of another oil project, TengizChevroil, would start in April 2016. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Maria Kiselyova)

