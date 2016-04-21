Kazakhstan's Kashagan oil project to be launched in June 2017 - CNPC

MOSCOW, April 21 () - Kazakhstan's oil Kashagan
project will likely be launched in June 2017, Wang Zhongcai, the
first vice president of China National Petroleum Corp, told
reporters on Thursday at an energy conference in Moscow.
Late last year, the Kazakhstan economy ministry said it
planned to start commercial oil production at the Caspian
offshore oil field in December 2016.
After huge delays and cost overrruns, Kashagan finally
launched output in September 2013 but halted production a few
weeks later after gas leaks were detected in its pipelines.
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova, writing by Maria Tsvetkova;
editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)