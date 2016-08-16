UPDATE 2-Vitol wins right to export Kazakhstan share of Kashagan output

* Vitol wins $1 bln pre-finance deal for KMG share
* Export deal strengthens Vitol's position in Kazakhstan
* Kashagan output seen rising to 7 mln tonnes in 2018
MOSCOW, Aug 16 The world's largest oil trader
Vitol has won the right to export Kazakhstan's share of output
from the giant Kashagan field, further strengthening its
position in the central Asian nation as it prepares for an oil
production jump.
Vitol has been the dominant force of Kazakhstan's oil
exports for over a decade, taking barrels mainly to Russian
ports and shipping them to European refineries.
The country is now preparing to start commercial output at
Kashagan - one of the world's biggest discoveries of the past
decades - in October following years of delays caused by the
project's technical complexity.
Kashagan's output will be modest at the start at between
50,000 and 1 million tonnes this year, 3 million to 5 million
tonnes next year but rising to 7 million tonnes in 2018, Kazakh
Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said in May.
The first phase is designed to produce as much as 20 million
tonnes at its peak, possibly rising to as much as 50 million
tonnes if new investment is approved.
Kazakhstan holds 16.88 percent in Kashagan via KMG Kashagan
(KMG), a subsidiary of Kazakh national oil company Kazmunaygaz
.
The Kashagan consortium also includes Eni, Exxon
Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Total,
China's CNPC and Japan's Inpex.
KMG said in a statement on its website it had chosen Vitol
to arrange a prepayment for KMG's share in the Kashagan field
oil worth $1 billion. It said the tender closed on Aug. 3
without providing other details. Vitol declined to comment.
