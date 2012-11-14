TABLE-Kazakhstan copper, gold output rises in Jan-Oct

ALMATY Nov 14 Kazakhstan's refined copper and gold output rose in the first 10 months of 2012, while production of alumina, zinc and steel fell in comparison with the same period last year, data from the State Statistics Agency showed on Wednesday.

Production of refined copper rose 8.5 percent year-on-year to 301,454 tonnes in the January-October period, while refined gold output rose by 25.4 percent. The central bank is currently purchasing all of the gold refined in Kazakhstan.

Production of refined zinc slipped 0.3 percent to 265,712 tonnes and of alumina and unwrought aluminium fell by 7.7 percent to 1.47 million tonnes.

London-listed miners Kazakhmys and ENRC, as well as Glencore-controlled Kazzinc, account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel plant.

The steel plant in Temirtau faced a sudden shock to demand this year when Western financial sanctions on Iran closed the door on a market that accounted for a considerable portion of its sales last year.

Official data showed that Kazakhstan's overall production of crude steel fell by 19.4 percent year-on-year to 3.31 million tonnes.

The State Statistics Agency provided the following data for Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in its latest monthly bulletin:

2012

Oct Sept Jan-Oct

REFINED COPPER (tonnes) 31,355 34,863 301,454

mth/mth pct change -10.1 +0.1 -

yr/yr pct change +7.6 +21.2 +8.5

REFINED ZINC (T) 27,357 25,862 265,712

mth/mth pct change +5.8 -2.9 -

yr/yr pct change -0.1 -1.9 -0.3

ZINC CONCENTRATE (T) 35,600 27,800 304,400

mth/mth pct change +28.1 -7.6 -

yr/yr pct change +13.7 -7.9 -3.5

ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT

ALUMINIUM (T) 147,101 155,623 1,470,311

mth/mth pct change -5.5 -7.0 -

yr/yr pct change -11.1 -2.5 -7.7

BAUXITE (T) 464,600 473,800 4,461,600

mth/mth pct change -1.9 -0.8 -

yr/yr pct change +0.2 +3.3 -1.7

FERRO-ALLOYS (T) 150,885 143,736 1,430,305

mth/mth pct change +5.0 -1.6 -

yr/yr pct change +9.5 +5.1 +2.0

CRUDE STEEL (T) 272,278 383,094 3,309,920

mth/mth pct change -28.9 +17.9 -

yr/yr pct change -30.3 +1.7 -19.4

LEAD CONCENTRATE (T) 4,300 2,500 29,900

mth/mth pct change +72.0 -13.8 -

yr/yr pct change +26.5 -10.7 -8.8

REFINED LEAD (T) 6,526 6,713 74,109

mth/mth pct change -2.8 +6.9 -

yr/yr pct change -30.7 -28.2 -23.9

REFINED GOLD (kg) 1,860 2,023 17,392

mth/mth pct change -8.1 +12.2 -

yr/yr pct change +39.4 +58.4 +25.4

REFINED SILVER (kg) 84,455 80,455 791,070

mth/mth pct change +5.0 -18.3 -

yr/yr pct change +52.7 +27.9 +48.3