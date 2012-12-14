Kazakhstan copper, gold output rises in Jan-Nov

ALMATY, Dec 14 Kazakhstan's refined copper and gold output rose in January-November 2012, while production of alumina, zinc and steel fell compared with the same period last year, data from the State Statistics Agency showed. Production of refined copper rose by 7.9 percent year-on-year to 332,620 tonnes in the January-November period, while refined gold output rose by 27.6 percent. The central bank is purchasing all of the gold refined in Kazakhstan. Production of refined zinc slipped 0.2 percent to 292,314 tonnes and of alumina and unwrought aluminium fell by 8.7 percent to 1.6 million tonnes. London-listed miners Kazakhmys and ENRC, as well as Glencore-controlled Kazzinc, account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel plant. The steel plant in Temirtau faced a sudden shock to demand this year when Western financial sanctions on Iran closed the door on a market that accounted for a considerable portion of its sales last year. Official data showed that Kazakhstan's overall production of crude steel fell by 21.0 percent year-on-year to 3.55 million tonnes. The State Statistics Agency provided the following data for Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in its latest monthly bulletin: 2012 Nov Oct Jan-Nov REFINED COPPER (tonnes) 31,166 31,355 333,620 mth/mth pct change -0.6 -10.1 - yr/yr pct change +2.2 +7.6 +7.9 REFINED ZINC (T) 26,602 27,357 292,314 mth/mth pct change -2.8 +5.8 - yr/yr pct change +1.2 -0.1 -0.2 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T) 34,500 35,600 338,900 mth/mth pct change -3.1 +28.1 - yr/yr pct change +24.5 +13.7 -10.2 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT ALUMINIUM (T) 131,250 147,101 1,601,561 mth/mth pct change -10.8 -5.5 - yr/yr pct change -18.0 -11.1 -8.7 BAUXITE (T) 390,400 464,600 4,852,000 mth/mth pct change -16.0 -1.9 - yr/yr pct change -17.0 +0.2 -3.1 FERRO-ALLOYS (T) 146,638 150,885 1,576,943 mth/mth pct change -2.8 +5.0 - yr/yr pct change +13.0 +9.5 +2.9 CRUDE STEEL (T) 242,695 272,278 3,552,615 mth/mth pct change -10.9 -28.9 - yr/yr pct change -37.8 -30.3 -21.0 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T) 4,900 4,300 34,800 mth/mth pct change +14.0 +72.0 - yr/yr pct change +69.0 +26.5 -2.5 REFINED LEAD (T) 6,722 6,526 80,831 mth/mth pct change +3.0 -2.8 - yr/yr pct change -2.9 -30.7 -22.5 REFINED GOLD (kg) 1,958 1,860 19,350 mth/mth pct change +5.3 -8.1 - yr/yr pct change +51.5 +39.4 +27.6 REFINED SILVER (kg) 86,352 84,455 877,422 mth/mth pct change +2.2 +5.0 - yr/yr pct change +57.9 +52.7 +49.2 (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)