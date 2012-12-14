版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 12月 14日 星期五 14:45 BJT

Kazakhstan copper, gold output rises in Jan-Nov

ALMATY, Dec 14 Kazakhstan's refined copper and
gold output rose in January-November 2012, while production of
alumina, zinc and steel fell compared with the same period last
year, data from the State Statistics Agency showed.
    Production of refined copper rose by 7.9 percent
year-on-year to 332,620 tonnes in the January-November period,
while refined gold output rose by 27.6 percent. The central bank
is purchasing all of the gold refined in Kazakhstan.
    Production of refined zinc slipped 0.2 percent to 292,314
tonnes and of alumina and unwrought aluminium fell by 8.7
percent to 1.6 million tonnes.
    London-listed miners Kazakhmys and ENRC, as
well as Glencore-controlled Kazzinc, account for a
large part of Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal
  owns the country's only major steel plant.
    The steel plant in Temirtau faced a sudden shock to demand
this year when Western financial sanctions on Iran closed the
door on a market that accounted for a considerable portion of
its sales last year.
    Official data showed that Kazakhstan's overall production of
crude steel fell by 21.0 percent year-on-year to 3.55 million
tonnes.
    The State Statistics Agency provided the following data for
Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in
its latest monthly bulletin:   
                                          2012   
                              Nov         Oct       Jan-Nov   
   REFINED COPPER (tonnes)  31,166      31,355      333,620    
    mth/mth pct change        -0.6       -10.1            -    
    yr/yr pct change          +2.2        +7.6         +7.9  
 
   REFINED ZINC (T)         26,602      27,357      292,314   
    mth/mth pct change        -2.8        +5.8            -   
    yr/yr pct change          +1.2        -0.1         -0.2   
            
   ZINC CONCENTRATE (T)     34,500      35,600      338,900   
    mth/mth pct change        -3.1       +28.1            -   
    yr/yr pct change         +24.5       +13.7        -10.2   
          
   ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT   
    ALUMINIUM (T)          131,250     147,101    1,601,561   
    mth/mth pct change       -10.8        -5.5            -   
    yr/yr pct change         -18.0       -11.1         -8.7   
      
   BAUXITE (T)             390,400     464,600    4,852,000   
    mth/mth pct change       -16.0        -1.9            -   
    yr/yr pct change         -17.0        +0.2         -3.1   
          
   FERRO-ALLOYS (T)        146,638     150,885    1,576,943    
    mth/mth pct change        -2.8        +5.0            -   
    yr/yr pct change         +13.0        +9.5         +2.9   
       
   CRUDE STEEL (T)         242,695     272,278    3,552,615   
    mth/mth pct change       -10.9       -28.9            -   
    yr/yr pct change         -37.8       -30.3        -21.0   
      
   LEAD CONCENTRATE (T)      4,900       4,300       34,800   
    mth/mth pct change       +14.0       +72.0            -   
    yr/yr pct change         +69.0       +26.5         -2.5   
          
   REFINED LEAD (T)          6,722       6,526       80,831   
    mth/mth pct change        +3.0        -2.8            -   
    yr/yr pct change          -2.9       -30.7        -22.5   
      
   REFINED GOLD (kg)         1,958       1,860       19,350   
    mth/mth pct change        +5.3        -8.1            -   
    yr/yr pct change         +51.5       +39.4        +27.6   
      
   REFINED SILVER (kg)      86,352      84,455      877,422   
    mth/mth pct change        +2.2        +5.0            -   
    yr/yr pct change         +57.9       +52.7        +49.2    

 (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐