版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 2月 14日 星期四 19:19 BJT

TABLE-Kazakhstan gold, silver output soars in January

ALMATY, Feb 14 Kazakhstan's refined copper
output fell in January year-on-year, while refined gold and
refined silver output rose sharply in the same period, data from
the State Statistics Agency showed on Thursday.
   Production of refined copper fell by 3.0 percent to 29,051
tonnes in January, while refined gold output rose by 81.9
percent to 1.899 tonnes. The central bank is purchasing all of
the gold refined in Kazakhstan. 
   Production of refined silver grew by 55.9 percent in January
year-on-year to 76.5 tonnes.
   London-listed miners Kazakhmys and ENRC, as
well as Glencore-controlled Kazzinc, account for a
large part of Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal
  owns the country's only major steel plant.
   The steel plant in Temirtau faced a sudden shock to demand in
2012 when Western financial sanctions on Iran closed the door on
a market that accounted for a considerable portion of its sales
last year.
   Official data showed that Kazakhstan's overall production of
crude steel fell by 37.9 percent year-on-year in January to
205,158 tonnes.
   The State Statistics Agency provided the following data for
Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in
its latest monthly bulletin:     
                                           
                             Jan         Dec     Jan-Dec 2012
  REFINED COPPER (tonnes)  29,051      34,557      367,177      
   mth/mth pct change       -15.9       +10.9            -      
   yr/yr pct change          -3.0       +14.6         +8.5    
  
  REFINED ZINC (T)         25,320      27,533      319,847     
   mth/mth pct change        -8.0        +3.5            -     
   yr/yr pct change          -5.4        +1.8          0.0     
             
  ZINC CONCENTRATE (T)     25,200      31,600      370,500     
   mth/mth pct change       -20.3        -8.4            -     
   yr/yr pct change         -14.6        -4.5         -1.5     
           
  ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT     
   ALUMINIUM (T)          162,601     158,851    1,760,412     
   mth/mth pct change        +2.4       +21.0            -     
   yr/yr pct change         +30.8        -4.0         -8.3     
       
  BAUXITE (T)             434,200     318,300    5,170,300     
   mth/mth pct change       +36.4       -18.5            -     
   yr/yr pct change          -9.9       -34.7         -5.9     
           
  FERRO-ALLOYS (T)        136,207     147,263    1,724,206      
   mth/mth pct change        -7.5        +0.4            -     
   yr/yr pct change          -2.8        +8.0         +3.3     
        
  CRUDE STEEL (T)         205,158     217,604    3,770,219     
   mth/mth pct change        -5.7       -10.3            -     
   yr/yr pct change         -37.9       -31.0        -21.6     
       
  LEAD CONCENTRATE (T)      2,600       3,700       38,500     
   mth/mth pct change       -29.7       -24.5            -     
   yr/yr pct change         -17.7       +15.6         -0.8     
           
  REFINED LEAD (T)          7,291       7,023       87,854     
   mth/mth pct change        +3.8        +4.5            -     
   yr/yr pct change          -4.2        -3.0        -21.2     
       
  REFINED GOLD (kg)         1,899       1,804       21,154     
   mth/mth pct change        +5.3        -7.9            -     
   yr/yr pct change         +81.9       +19.5        +26.9     
       
  REFINED SILVER (kg)      76,541      81,057      958,479     
   mth/mth pct change        -5.6        -6.1            -     
   yr/yr pct change         +55.9       +38.0        +48.2    

 (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
Editing by Mike Nesbit)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐