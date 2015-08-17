版本:
TABLE-Kazakhstan's Jan-July copper, gold output soars; steel declines

ALMATY, Aug 17 Kazakhstan's refined copper and gold output grew
sharply in January-July compared with the same period of last year, while crude
steel output shrank, Statistics Committee data showed on Monday.
    Production of refined copper rose by 38.1 percent to 217,879 tonnes and gold
by 23.3 percent to 17.5 tonnes. Crude steel output shrank by 2.1 percent to 2.2
million tonnes.
    London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and Glencore's 
Kazzinc account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals production.
ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel plant in Temirtau.
    The Statistics Committee provided the following data on Kazakhstan's
non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in its latest monthly bulletin:
                            July       June       Jan-July
                                                  2015
 REFINED COPPER (tonnes)    32,417     33,591     217,879
                                                  
 mth/mth pct change         -3.5       +22.1      -
 yr/yr pct change           +22.5      +39.6      +38.1
 REFINED ZINC (T)           27,547     26,381     188,022
 mth/mth pct change         +4.4       -4.1       -
 yr/yr pct change           +0.2       -1.0       -0.5
 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T)       28,900     26,200     188,900
 mth/mth pct change         +10.3      -14.4      -
                                                  
 yr/yr pct change           -5.2        0.0       -7.3
 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT      141,475    136,776    966,279
     ALUMINIUM (T)                                
 mth/mth pct change         +3.4       -3.2        -
 yr/yr pct change           +5.3       +5.3       +2.8 
 BAUXITE (T)                396,700    382,400    2,723,300
 mth/mth pct change         +3.7       -3.2        -
 yr/yr pct change           -3.7       +5.7       +2.6
 FERRO-ALLOYS (T)           144,289    142,415    1,032,056
 mth/mth pct change         +1.3       -5.9        -
 yr/yr pct change           +1.0       +3.3       +5.3
 CRUDE STEEL (T)            243,315    345,682    2,202,754
 mth/mth pct change         -29.6      -9.4        - 
 yr/yr pct change           -27.4      +7.2       -2.1 
 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T)       3,900      2,900      22,200
 mth/mth pct change         +34.5      -6.5        -
 yr/yr pct change           +5.4       +26.1      +3.3
 REFINED LEAD (T)           11,119     8,531      63,906
 mth/mth pct change         +30.3      +5.1        -
 yr/yr pct change           +1.5       +16.4      -13.1
 REFINED GOLD (kg)          2,659      2,049      17,480
 mth/mth pct change         +29.8      -22.1       -
 yr/yr pct change           +91.7      -24.8      +23.3
 REFINED SILVER (kg)        113,075    101,723    732,582
 mth/mth pct change         +11.2      +17.5       -
 yr/yr pct change           +168.1     +34.2      +50.0
  

 (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Dale
Hudson)

