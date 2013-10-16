TABLE-Kazakhstan Jan-Sept copper, gold output rises, steel falls

ALMATY, Oct 16 Kazakhstan's refined copper and gold output rose in January-September year-on-year, while crude steel output plunged in the same period, data from the State Statistics Agency showed on Wednesday. Production of refined copper rose 4.5 percent to 275,536 tonnes in the first nine months of this year, while refined gold output advanced 9.3 percent to 16.9 tonnes. The central bank is purchasing all of the gold refined in Kazakhstan. Production of crude steel plunged by 18 percent to 2.5 million tonnes. London-listed miners Kazakhmys and ENRC, as well as Glencore-controlled Kazzinc, account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel plant. The steel plant in Temirtau is facing lower demand after Western financial sanctions imposed on Iran in late 2011 closed off a market that had previously accounted for a considerable portion of its sales. The State Statistics Agency provided the following data for Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in its latest monthly bulletin: Sept Aug Jan-Sept 2013 REFINED COPPER (tonnes) 23,963 30,672 275,536 mth/mth pct change -21.9 -8.9 - yr/yr pct change -33.5 -17.5 +4.5 REFINED ZINC (T) 26,439 27,297 238,082 mth/mth pct change -3.1 +0.1 - yr/yr pct change +2.2 +2.4 -0.1 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T) 34,100 30,200 271,200 mth/mth pct change +12.9 -7.1 - yr/yr pct change +10.7 -7.1 -1.4 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT 126,701 152,304 1,379,127 ALUMINIUM (T) mth/mth pct change -16.8 -2.6 - yr/yr pct change -18.6 -9.0 +4.2 BAUXITE (T) 456,700 459,600 4,008,200 mth/mth pct change -0.6 -3.1 - yr/yr pct change -3.6 -3.8 +0.3 FERRO-ALLOYS (T) 143,255 149,646 1,260,324 mth/mth pct change -4.3 +2.2 - yr/yr pct change -0.3 +2.5 -1.5 CRUDE STEEL (T) 329,547 262,626 2,496,786 mth/mth pct change +25.5 -8.0 - yr/yr pct change -15.2 -18.7 -18.0 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T) 4,100 2,700 29,200 mth/mth pct change +51.9 -20.6 - yr/yr pct change +36.7 -12.9 +7.7 REFINED LEAD (T) 7,575 8,280 66,543 mth/mth pct change -8.5 +20.7 - yr/yr pct change +12.6 +30.9 -1.9 REFINED GOLD (kg) 2,211 2,460 16,854 mth/mth pct change -10.1 +169.4 - yr/yr pct change +7.5 +33.8 +9.3 REFINED SILVER (kg) 87,035 99,837 728,899 mth/mth pct change -12.8 +87.2 - yr/yr pct change +3.0 -2.9 +4.9 (Writing by Mariya Gordeyeva; Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Ron Askew)