Kazakhstan says may cut 2016 oil output if prices fall to $30/barrel

ASTANA, Sept 9 Kazakhstan may cut oil output to 73 million tonnes next year if oil prices drop to $30 per barrel, Deputy Energy Minister Uzakbai Karabalin told reporters on Wednesday.

Kazakhstan, the second-largest post-Soviet oil producer after Russia, lowered oil output by 1.2 percent last year to 80.8 million tonnes. It is officially forecast to produce 80.5 million tonnes this year.

(Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

