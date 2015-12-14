Oil output at Kazakhstan's TengizChevroil up 2.5 pct in Jan-Sept

ALMATY Dec 14 Chevron-led
TengizChevroil (TCO), Kazakhstan's No.1 oil producer, increased
its January-September output to 20.3 million tonnes (162 million
barrels) from 19.8 million tonnes in the same period of 2014,
the firm said in a statement on Monday.
Kazakhstan, the second-largest ex-Soviet oil producer after
Russia, holds a 20 percent stake in the venture via state oil
and gas firm KazMunaiGas.
Chevron owns 50 percent, Exxon Mobil has 25 percent
and Lukarco, controlled by Russia's Lukoil, the
remaining 5 percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Polina Devitt)