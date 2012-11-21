UPDATE 1-Kazakhstan in move to ban opposition parties and media

* Opposition, rights group decry move as attack on dissent
* President Nazarbayev in power for more than 20 years
* He is popular, but tolerates little dissent
* Opposition enjoys little popular support, says squeezed
By Dmitry Solovyov and Robin Paxton
ALMATY, Nov 21 The Central Asian state of
Kazakhstan has moved to ban two opposition movements critical of
President Nursultan Nazarbayev and to close dozens of opposition
media outlets for "propagating extremism".
In a step the opposition denounced as an attack on dissent
in the oil-exporting former Soviet republic, prosecutors linked
their request to last month's jailing of Vladimir Kozlov, leader
of the unregistered Alga! or "Forward!" party.
Kozlov was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years for trying to
rally workers in a failed attempt to topple the government.
After his trial, the United States accused Kazakhstan of using
its justice system "to silence opposition voices".
Nazarbayev, 72, has run Central Asia's most successful
economy and largest oil producer for more than two decades,
tolerating little dissent in pursuit of market reforms and
foreign investment that has exceeded $150 billion.
As well as leading Alga!, Kozlov, a fierce critic of
Nazarbayev, was leader of the country's unofficial Halyk
Maidany, or People's Front movement, which tried to unite groups
with specific grievances against the government.
He was found guilty of colluding with fugitive
anti-government billionaire Mukhtar Ablyazov and of
orchestrating dissent among striking oilmen in the prelude to
riots last December that killed 15 people and dented
Kazakhstan's reputation for stability.
Nurdaulet Suindikov, spokesman for the prosecutor-general's
office, on Wednesday accused the two opposition movements Kozlov
led and various media outlets of "propagating extremism".
"Kozlov's sentence established that the activity of the
unregistered Alga! and Halyk Maidany movements, as well as the
activity of a number of mass media outlets, was extremist," he
said.
Suindikov said prosecutors in Kazakhstan's commercial
capital, Almaty, had asked a court to ban the two movements as
well as the media outlets.
Reporters Without Borders said it was "appalled" by the
prosecutor-general's move and urged the Almaty court to reject a
request it said would push Kazakhstan closer to the
"ultra-authoritarian model" of neighbours Uzbekistan and
Turkmenistan.
"If granted, pluralism would quite simply cease to exist in
this country. The government is using the pretext of combatting
extremism to launch an unprecedented offensive against its
critics," the Paris-based media watchdog said in a statement.
'UNDECLARED WAR'
Kazakhstan's marginalised opposition enjoys little support
among voters. The country has never held an election that
Western monitors have deemed fair, but Nazarbayev is popular in
the country of 17 million for presiding over relative stability.
Suindikov said prosecutors were seeking the closure of eight
newspapers and 23 Internet sites that operated under the
umbrella of the Respublika publisher, as well as the Vzglyad
newspaper and its Internet sites.
Oksana Makushina, deputy editor-in-chief of the Golos
Respubliki newspaper - part of the Respublika group - said her
publication would try to get round any court order.
A photograph of a decapitated dog hangs in the paper's
Almaty offices, a reminder of a grisly delivery in 2002 after it
published a series of articles alleging corruption.
"They may close the paper in legal form, but given the
presence of the Internet, it is hard to do so in reality,"
Makushina said. "We will continue fighting, unless we are put in
a prison cell next to Kozlov."
Mikhail Sizov, another leader of the Alga! party, said he
believed Kozlov's imprisonment for his part in the Zhanaozen
riots was the beginning of a wider campaign to destroy the
entire opposition movement in Kazakhstan.
"There is virtually an undeclared war going on between
Mukhtar Ablyazov and Nursultan Nazarbayev," Sizov told Reuters.
The satellite TV channel K+ and the Internet portal Stan-TV
are among the other media outlets targeted by prosecutors. State
television ran a documentary this week that identified Ablyazov
as the financial backer of both channels.
Baurzhan Musirov, director of Stan Production, which runs
the Stan.KZ portal, denied this.
The channel's reporters were first on the scene when oil
workers in overalls began kicking over speakers at an
Independence Day concert in Zhanaozen on Dec. 16 last year.
Musirov ranks Stan.KZ's coverage of Zhanaozen, including the
seven-month labour dispute that preceded the violence, as the
portal's most significant contribution to reporting on events in
Kazakhstan. But he denied any allegiance to opposition groups.
"We raise questions and we look at different problems," he
said. "Those who watch our material see a picture that doesn't
exist everywhere."
Ablyazov, meanwhile, has been on the run since February. He
had been sentenced to 22 months in prison for contempt of court
in Britain, where he had earlier received political asylum. His
current whereabouts are unknown.
A theoretical physics graduate who built a fortune by
snapping up banking and media assets in the 1990s after the
Soviet Union collapsed, Ablyazov has said he fell out with
Nazarbayev after campaigning for a change of government.
He has failed to appear in a vast fraud case being heard in
Britain, where his former bank, state-owned BTA, has
brought nine charges against Ablyazov and his allies. In the
same case, BTA has frozen assets worth around $6 billion.