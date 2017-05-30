Kazakh Tengiz oilfield suspends operations after toxic substance release

BRIEF-FMC Corp announces definitive agreement to sell Omega-3 business to Pelagia AS
MOSCOW May 30 Kazakhstan's energy ministry said on Tuesday that Tengizchevroil project has suspended operations at Tengiz oilfield after a toxic substance was released, while workers were evacuated.
Chevron, ExxonMobil, Lukoil <LKOH.MM and KazMunayGas are partners in the venture, the Central Asian nation's biggest oil producer. (Reporting by Alla Afanasyeva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
* Point72 Asset Management L.P. reports 5.3 percent passive stake in Conn's Inc as of June 22, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2s0PfUX) Further company coverage:
* Ensync Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $25 million - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2t4Bd4j) Further company coverage: