Kazakh Tengiz oilfield suspends operations after toxic substance release

MOSCOW May 30 Kazakhstan's energy ministry said on Tuesday that Tengizchevroil project has suspended operations at Tengiz oilfield after a toxic substance was released, while workers were evacuated.

Chevron, ExxonMobil, Lukoil <LKOH.MM and KazMunayGas are partners in the venture, the Central Asian nation's biggest oil producer. (Reporting by Alla Afanasyeva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)