UPDATE 1-Tengizchevroil restarts operations after toxic substance release

ALMATY May 30 Kazakhstan's biggest oil
producer, Tengizchevroil, has restarted operations at its
first-generation oil and gas separation plant which had been
briefly suspended on Tuesday after a toxic substance was
released, the company said.
Chevron, ExxonMobil, Lukoil and
KazMunayGas are partners in the venture, which said
the event was caused by an unplanned power loss and there were
no injuries, spills or equipment damage.
"The power was soon restored and the emissions event
stopped," it said in a statement. "KTL (oil and gas separation
plant) start-up is proceeding safely."
The Central Asian country's energy ministry said earlier on
Tuesday it would investigate the incident, describing it as
"emission of toxic substances into the atmosphere".
The company, which produced 7.3 million tonnes (58 million
barrels) of oil in the first quarter, said it had provided the
authorised government bodies with information on the event. It
did not say what substance had been released.
