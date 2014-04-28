Tengizchevroil to cut its May oil output, export from Kazakhstan

BAKU, April 28 Tengizchevroil (TCO),
Kazakhstan's largest oil producer, plans to reduce oil
production and exports by 30 percent in May compared to April
due to refinery maintenance, two industrial sources said on
Monday.
"Maintenance will last 2-3 weeks, production will decline to
about 50,000 tonnes from a previous 77,000 per day," one of the
sources told Reuters at an energy conference in Baku.
The maintenance will last from May 20 until June 16, the
other source said.
Officials from TCO and Chevron, which holds a
50-percent stake in the venture, were not available for comment.
According to traders' estimations, TCO's overall exports
would decline in May to 1.8 million tonnes from 2.4 million
tonnes in April.
The sources said TCO planned another maintenance period for
August, so it would see an overall decline in oil production in
2014.
"Oil output at Tengizchevroil will remain at the current
level - a bit less than 80,000 tonnes per day - before the start
of the second stage of the maintenance," one source said.
"Oil output will decline a bit this year in comparison with
last year due to the maintenance."
TCO increased oil production in 2013 to 27.1 million tonnes
from 24.2 million tonnes in 2012 and is set to rise by a further
12 million tonnes per year in 2018-2019.
The huge Tengiz oilfield in western Kazakhstan is one of
three main drivers of Kazakhstan's plans to raise its oil output
by 60 percent by the end of the decade.
Kazakhstan is now the second-largest post-Soviet oil
producer after Russia.
Apart from Chevron, ExxonMobil owns 25 percent of
TCO, the Kazakh state oil company KazMunaiGas has 20
percent and Lukarco, controlled by Russia's Lukoil,
holds the remaining 5 percent.
