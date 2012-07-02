版本:
New Issue-Kazakhstan Termi Zholy sells $800 mln notes

July 2 Kazakhstan Termi Zholy Finance B.V.
 on Monday sold $800 million of senior unsecured notes
in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    Barclays Capital, HSBC, and Kazkommerts Securities were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: KAZAKHSTAN TERMI ZHOLY

AMT $800 MLN    COUPON 6.95 PCT    MATURITY    07/10/2042   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   01/10/2012 
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 6.95 PCT     SETTLEMENT  07/10/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 427.5 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-MINUS  MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

