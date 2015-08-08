Businessman Rakishev to take control of Kazkommertsbank

ALMATY Aug 8 Kenges Rakishev, a Kazakh businessman whose father-in-law Imangali Tasmagambetov is the defence minister, is acquiring control of the country's largest bank, Kazkommertsbank.

The bank said in a statement on Friday it had been informed by Rakishev, who is already a major shareholder in the bank, that he had reached a preliminary deal with Alnair private equity group to combine their shareholdings.

Rakishev will acquire the parent company of Alnair Capital Holding, giving him effective control of its 28.08 percent stake in Kazkommertsbank. Together with his existing shareholding, this will give Rakishev an effective 56.75 percent stake, the bank said.

Forbes magazine describes Rakishev, 36, as Kazakhstan's 10th richest man, with assets of $684 million.

His business interests include the industrial holding SAT & Company, where he is majority shareholder and chairman. He is also a co-founder of Genesis Angels, a venture capital fund for high-tech start-ups in Israel. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva, Writing by Jason Bush and Denis Dyomkin; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)