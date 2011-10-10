KazMunaiGas EP oil output falls on strike, power cuts

(Adds details, background)

ALMATY, Oct 10 KazMunaiGas Exploration Production (KMGq.L) said on Monday its crude oil production would fall 8.4 percent below target this year as a result of a long-running labour dispute and emergency power cuts at some of its oilfields.

Kazakhstan's second-largest oil producer said in a statement that it expected to lose 1.15 million tonnes of crude output in 2011, a higher loss than the previously estimated 800,000 tonnes.

Alik Aidarbayev, chairman of the board at KazMunaiGas EP, told reporters on Oct. 6 that lost production would total more than 1 million tonnes this year. The company had earlier forecast 2011 output of 13.5 million tonnes.

Production at KazMunaiGas EP, the London-traded unit of state oil and gas company KazMunaiGas , has been affected by a protracted strike at its Uzen field in western Kazakhstan, where workers have complained about a new system of payment.

Labour disputes are rare in Kazakhstan, which holds slightly over 3 percent of the world's recoverable oil reserves and where veteran leader Nursultan Nazarbayev tolerates little dissent. KazMunaiGas EP says the strike is illegal.

In a statement announcing its nine-month production results, KMG EP said crude output fell 7 percent year-on-year to 9.21 million tonnes, or 250,000 barrels per day, in the January-September period.

Year-to-date production was more than 870,000 tonnes below target, it said, due to the strike at Uzen and several emergency power cuts at the Uzen, Karazhanbasmunai and Kumkol fields. This was partly offset by production at other fields.

The consolidated production figure includes the company's stakes in Kazgermunai, CCEL and PetroKazakhstan Inc.

Production at Uzenmunaigas alone totalled 3.79 million tonnes in January-September 2011, or 685,000 tonnes less than in the same period of 2010.

The company said its daily production at the Uzen field had risen by 34 percent by late September compared with mid-August.

KMG EP produced 13.3 million tonnes of crude, or 270,000 barrels per day, in 2010.

In a separate statement, KMG EP said it would begin a share buyback programme on Oct. 11. It has the option to purchase common shares listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange and London-listed Global Depositary Receipts up to a value of $300 million. (Reporting by Robin Paxton; Editing by Alison Birrane)