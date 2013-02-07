Kazakhstan buys 29 pct in Glencore-controlled Kazzinc

ASTANA Feb 7 Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna has acquired a 29 percent stake in Glencore-controlled zinc producer Kazzinc, the fund's deputy head said on Thursday without disclosing the price.

"The Kazzinc deal is closed, and today we own 29 percent in this enterprise," Kuandyk Bishimbayev told reporters. "These were borrowed funds," he added without giving further detail.

He said the stake had been bought from Kazakh company Verny Capital.