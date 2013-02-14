Kazakh wealth fund says paid $1.65 bln for Kazzinc stake

ASTANA Feb 14 Kazakhstan's wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna said on Thursday it had paid $1.65 billion for a 29.8 percent stake in Glencore-controlled zinc producer Kazzinc.

The fund originally declined to disclose the sum of the deal when its deputy head Kuandyk Bishimbayev told reporters about the acquisition on Feb. 7.

Glencore also declined to comment at the time.