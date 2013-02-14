Kazakh wealth fund says paid $1.65 bln for Kazzinc stake

Top trading houses at commodities conference
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 28 Top executives from the world's largest commodity trading houses discuss trends in trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, this week.
ASTANA Feb 14 Kazakhstan's wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna said on Thursday it had paid $1.65 billion for a 29.8 percent stake in Glencore-controlled zinc producer Kazzinc.
The fund originally declined to disclose the sum of the deal when its deputy head Kuandyk Bishimbayev told reporters about the acquisition on Feb. 7.
Glencore also declined to comment at the time.
