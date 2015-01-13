UPDATE 1-KB Home warns on margins, homebuilder shares fall

(Adds details)
Jan 13 KB Home, the No. 5 U.S.
homebuilder, said it expected a "significant" drop in gross
margins in the quarter ending Feb. 28, sending down its shares
along with those of its competitors.
The company, which reported higher-than-expected
fourth-quarter revenue as it sold more homes at higher prices,
said margins in the first quarter would be squeezed by higher
costs for labor and materials and increased sales incentives.
"We do not expect to reach our housing gross profit margin
goal of 20 percent in 2015," Chief Executive Jeff Mezger said on
a conference call.
The company's adjusted gross housing profit margin was 18.7
percent in 2014, up from 18.4 percent in 2013.
Adjusted margin for the fourth quarter fell to 18.7 percent
from 19.8 percent year earlier.
The company said demand softened in some of its markets and
pricing pressure increased due to competition.
"The inland areas of California were quite a bit softer than
they have been while the coastal areas held very well," Mezger
said.
U.S. housing market recovery remained constrained last year
by sluggish wage growth and stringent lending practices and led
to choppy demand.
Several homebuilders had to offer discounts to boost sales
in the face of sluggish demand.
However, Mezger expects margins to improve in the second
quarter from the preceding quarter.
KB Home's shares fell as much as 18 percent to $13.55 after
initially rising on the upbeat results.
Shares of D.R. Horton Inc, the biggest U.S.
homebuilder by number of homes sold, were down 4.8 percent in
early afternoon trading, while those of No. 2 Lennar Corp
were down 2.6 percent.
Up to Monday's close, KB Home's shares had fallen about 8
percent in the past 12 months.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh and Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru; Editing
by Ted Kerr and Don Sebastian)