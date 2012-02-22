UPDATE 1-KB keen on ING S.Korea insurance operations -chairman

* KB keen on ING Korea assets - chairman
* Interest comes as big players eye ING Asian arm sale
SEOUL Feb 22 South Korea's KB Financial
Group is interested in buying ING Groep NV's
South Korean insurance operations, chairman Euh
Yoon-dae said.
The parent of the country's top mortgage lender which has an
existing life insurance joint venture with ING, KB Life
Insurance, has been eyeing possible takeover targets in the life
insurance sector as KB wants to diversify its revenue sources
heavily dependent upon its banking business.
The prospective sale of ING's Asian insurance business,
potentially Asia's second-biggest insurance sale ever, is seen
heating up with news that AIA Group is expected to
hire banks to advise on a possible bid.
U.S. Prudential Financial, the No.2 U.S. life
insurer, has picked Bank of America Merrill Lynch as an
adviser for a potential bid, a media report in South Korea said.
But, Euh, whose comments were confirmed by a company
spokesman, told reporters that the group would need to find a
partner if the entire Asia-Pacific operations of ING were put on
sale as a package.
He added that the company would be willing to join hands
with Samsung Life Insurance if Samsung proposes a
tie-up.
ING's Korean operations are slightly larger than its
business in Japan; in the first three quarters of 2011, ING Life
Korea contributed about 43 percent of ING Asia's gross premiums
and about 39 percent of underlying profit.
Banking sources said earlier that Korean banking groups KB
and Woori Finance Holdings are also looking at ING's
Korean assets, adding they might be keen on bidding if ING were
willing to sell its Korean operations separately.
The Dutch financial group announced last month that it was
considering options to dispose of its Asia insurance and
investment management businesses separately from its European
businesses, a move that would help it pay back the 2008 bailout
it received from the Dutch government.
Investment banks have been hired to run the sale and the
auction will split ING's Asia investment management business
into a separate sale, Reuters reported earlier.
Shares in KB fell 1.7 percent by 0554 GMT versus the wider
market's 0.19 percent gain.