UPDATE 1-KBC sells German unit to several investors

* Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP reports 6.5 percent passive stake in Apptio Inc as of March 31 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2p2i4yc Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, Sept 24 Belgian financial services group KBC has agreed the sale of German unit KBC Deutschland, one of the final divestments needed to satisfy EU regulators after it received state aid during the financial crisis.
KBC said in a statement on Tuesday it had agreed to sell the business to several investors including affiliates of Teacher Retirement System of Texas, Apollo Global Management, LLC , Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. and Grovepoint Capital LLP.
The sale of the unit, which provides corporate banking and financial services to medium-sized German companies, would free up about 100 million euros ($135 million) of capital for KBC, with no material impact on financial results.
The divestment, which is subject to regulatory approval, is part of a plan drawn up by the European Commission to refocus the bank's activities on retail to mid-cap markets and reduce risk-weighted assets.
The bank received 7 billion euros of state aid at the height of the financial crisis as part of a programme imposed by the European Union executive. As part of that plan, Antwerp Diamond Bank is now the group's only remaining asset to be sold.
MEXICO CITY, April 11 China Southern Airlines Co Ltd has flown its inaugural Guangzhou to Mexico City flight, via Vancouver, the first route operated by a domestic Chinese carrier to the Latin American nation, the Mexican government said on Tuesday.
TORONTO, April 11 Cenovus Energy Inc has 75 percent of financing in place for its C$17.7 billion ($13.3 billion) acquisition of ConocoPhillips' oil and gas assets, Cenovus Chief Executive Brian Ferguson said on Tuesday.