UPDATE 3-Qatari royals swoop on Belgian, Luxembourg private banks

* KBC sells private bank KBL to Qatari-backed Precision
Group
* Qatari investors also seeking to buy Dexia's BIL
* Al-Thani royal family members backing vehicles -
Luxembourg finmin
By Ben Deighton
BRUSSELS, Oct 10 Qatar's royal family is
stepping up its investment in the euro zone's troubled banking
sector with plans to buy private banking businesses from
Franco-Belgium financial group Dexia and its Belgian
rival KBC .
A Qatari investment group looking to take over Dexia's
Banque Internationale Luxembourg (BIL) belongs to members of the
al-Thani royal family, who are also buying KBC's private bank,
Luxembourg's finance minister Luc Frieden said on Monday.
KBC had earlier said Precision Capital, a Qatari-backed firm
based in Luxembourg, had agreed to buy KBL, KBC's private
banking unit, for 1.05 billion euros ($1.42 billion). It said
the Qatari investor had requested anonymity.
The al-Thani royal family, whose members also run key Qatari
investment groups such as sovereign wealth fund the Qatar
Investment Authority (QIA), has already invested in European
banks in the past, including in UK bank Barclays in an
emergency fundraising in late 2008.
Dexia agreed a rescue deal on Monday that will include the
nationalisation of its Belgian banking division and the sale of
BIL. Luxembourg is likely to take a minority stake in BIL, which
specialises in wealth management, although the size of that
investment was not yet agreed, Frieden told a news conference.
Dexia's private banking business could be worth between 1
billion and 1.7 billion euros, Morgan Stanley analysts said last
week.
The sale of KBL to Qatari investors is a central part of a
restructuring plan required by the European Commission in return
for 7 billion euros of state aid that KBC received to help it
through the global financial crisis.
But the deal will leave the bank 300 million euros short of
the price it last year agreed to sell the unit for, before that
deal with Indian firm Hinduja Group fell through for regulatory
reasons. It will still release about 700 million euros in
capital for KBC, which is also planning to sell its majority
stake in Poland's Kredyt Bank and insurer Warta.
By 1145 GMT KBC's shares were down 1.2 percent.
Qatar has invested in banks using various investment firms.
Challenger, an investment vehicle of Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin
Jabr al-Thani, paid 300 million pounds for a stake in Barclays
in November 2008, alongside a bigger investment by Qatar
Holding, part of QIA, in a 7 billion pound fundraising.
Challenger invested at 153.3 pence per Barclays share, just
below the current share price of 166p.
($1=0.741 euros)
