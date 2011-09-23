UPDATE 1-KB Home Q3 loss widens

* Q3 shr loss $0.13 vs shr loss of $0.02 a year ago

* Q3 home deliveries fall 31 pct (Follows alerts)

Sept 23 KB Home , the fifth-largest U.S. homebuilder, posted a wider third-quarter loss as home deliveries fell by nearly a third.

For the quarter ended Aug. 31, the company reported a net loss of $9.6 million, or 13 cents a share, compared with $1.4 million, or 2 cents a share, a year ago.

Quarterly sales fell 27 percent to $367.3 million, while home deliveries fell to 1,603 homes from 2,320 homes.

Shares of the Los Angeles-based company closed at $5.72 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Fareha Khan in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)