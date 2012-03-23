UPDATE 5-KB Home net orders fall, shares drop

* Q1 loss $0.59/shr vs consensus loss $0.24/shr
* Revenue $254.6 mln vs forecast $337.7 mln
* Net orders fall 8 pct, cancellations rise
* Shares fall 8.5 pct to lowest since early Feb.
By Michelle Conlin and Megha Mandavia
March 23 U.S. homebuilder KB Home,
known for its green homes, partnership with Martha Stewart and
giveaways on TV shows, posted a surprise quarterly loss, hurt by
smaller margins and lower sales as skittish consumers canceled
orders for new homes.
KB shares slid 8.5 percent to close at $10.29, their lowest
level in nearly two months.
Until Friday homebuilder stocks had been on a tear, rallying
since October as if the housing recovery was firmly in place.
Some shares had tripled on expectations that historically low
interest rates and low home prices would finally push consumers
to buy.
But this has been anything but a normal housing recovery.
"Don't expect this to be a broad-based, rocket-ship
recovery," KB Homes Chief Executive Jeff Mezger said on a
conference call following its earnings report on Friday. "The
overall housing market is better, but this is definitely a
localized recovery ... and in some cases, it's a
zip-code-by-zip-code recovery."
In cities like Miami and New York, luxury highrises are the
subject of ferocious bidding wars. But in the
foreclosure-ravaged areas of inland California and Cleveland,
signs of a recovery seem to be missing.
KB's disappointing results on Friday mirrored the surprise
loss reported last month by homebuilder Toll Brothers, which
also saw buyers cancel orders. Toll's results stunned investors.
Mezger blamed the spike in buyer cancellations in part on
the sudden announcement in January that KB's preferred mortgage
partner, MetLife Home Loans, was shutting down its retail
mortgage operations.
Mezger also said the punishing standards used by mortgage
providers were creating a troubling trend. Customers show up at
KB communities brandishing preapproval letters, but more of them
are failing to close on purchases than before.
SOME UPSIDE
It wasn't all bad news for KB. The company is getting
massive play on Facebook from its appearance on "The Ellen
DeGeneres Show" as it builds a custom home for single mom Lisa
Jarmon, who gets to select everything from faucets to flooring
in KB Home Studio stores.
All the publicity is giving KB a way to showcase the stores,
which are coming online in KB's communities.
KB Home has long been a trailblazer in marketing schemes,
including an alliance in 2004 with the ABC Television reality
show, "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition."
But the cost of establishing the KB Home Studio division, as
well as building Martha Stewart-branded homes and energy
efficient houses, is also pressuring margins, some analysts
said.
And despite signs of a possible housing recovery, the market
remains mired in its worst slump since the Great Depression.
Nearly half of homeowners with mortgages are either in
foreclosure, delinquent, owe more on their loan than their house
is worth, or have less than 20 percent equity in their home.
That's not to mention the millions of homes - the so-called
shadow inventory - that the banks are holding back from
overwhelming the market and further depressing prices.
KB's first-quarter net loss was $45.8 million, or 59 cents
per share, down from $114.5 million, or $1.49 per share, a year
ago. Revenue rose 29 percent to $254.6 million.
Analysts were expecting a loss of 24 cents per share on
revenue of $337.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.