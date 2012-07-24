New Issue-KB Home sells $350 mln notes

BRIEF-Ashford Prime prices public offering of convertible preferred stock
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
July 24 KB Home on Tuesday sold $350 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $250 million. Citigroup, Credit Suisse, and Deutsche Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: KB Home AMT $350 MLN COUPON 7.5 PCT MATURITY 09/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 7.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/31/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 610 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH B-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
March 2 Spotify said on Thursday it has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.
MEXICO CITY, March 2 Mexico's economy minister will travel to Detroit on Friday to meet with executives from automakers Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co, keeping a frenetic pace of meetings to deter President Donald Trump from punishing Mexican exports.