New Issue-KB Home sells $350 mln notes

July 24 KB Home on Tuesday sold $350
million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service.
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $250 million. 
    Citigroup, Credit Suisse, and Deutsche Bank were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: KB Home 

AMT $350 MLN    COUPON 7.5 PCT     MATURITY    09/15/2022
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   03/15/2013
MOODY'S B2      YIELD 7.5 PCT      SETTLEMENT  07/31/2012   
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD 610 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH B-PLUS     MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

