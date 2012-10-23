版本:
New Issue-KBN sells $300 mln in notes

Oct 23 Kommunalbanken AS on Tuesday
sold $300 million of floating rate notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: KBN

AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 3-MO-LIBOR  MATURITY    10/31/2016 
                +13 BPS
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   01/31/2013
MOODY'S Aaa     YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  10/31/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-A    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH N/A                         NON-CALLABLE   N/A

