UPDATE 1-KBR sees Aussie labor shortage due to big projects

Feb 23 U.S. engineering company KBR Inc said it is bringing more foreign workers to Australia in response to labor shortages resulting from the growing number of large projects under way in the country.

Since the start of the year, KBR alone has been awarded work on the Ichthys liquefied natural gas project and the Pilbara iron ore expansion in Western Australia, and last year it won a contract for the Browse LNG project as well.

After conversations with clients and state governments in Australia, Chief Executive Bill Utt said he sees a growing recognition that the country was approaching full employment.

But his company has been able to land U.S. expatriates "at a cost that is not terribly different than what we are paying the Australia labor because of the scarcity of that resource across the country."

Separately, he said on a conference call that Houston-based KBR is seeing more potential downstream work in its home market, including "multiple" ammonia plants and chemical plants.

Shares of KBR were up 5.6 percent in morning trading on Thursday, after it reported a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter profit but maintained its 2012 outlook.