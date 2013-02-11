KBR's 7-year dispute in Brazil ends in $219 mln payment

BRIEF-Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
* Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
Feb 11 A seven-year dispute between U.S. engineering company KBR Inc and a Brazilian client over an oil project off the coast of the country settled last month with a $219 million payment by Halliburton Co, KBR's former parent.
According to a Halliburton filing on Monday, the payment was made in January to Barracuda & Caratinga Leasing Co (BCLC) to settle the dispute over failed bolts on subsea flowlines that were part of a $2.5 billion oilfield contract awarded to KBR.
BCLC, controlled by giant Brazilian oil company Petrobras , first filed for arbitration of the issue in March 2006. The arbitrators found in BCLC's favor in late 2011, and KBR challenged the decision in a New York court.
Under the 2007 separation agreement between KBR and Halliburton, the oilfield services giant agreed to shoulder any Barracuda-Caratinga award against KBR. Halliburton disclosed in its annual report on Monday that it recorded an $80 million tax benefit in 2012 related to the satisfaction of this obligation.
TOKYO, April 6 Japan's Nikkei share average tumbled to a four-month low on Thursday morning after U.S. shares tumbled overnight on signs the U.S. Federal Reserve may start cutting its king-sized balance sheet earlier than expected.