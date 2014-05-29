CORRECTED-BRIEF-KBR wins Ferc FEED contract for Gulf LNG Liquefaction Co

(Corrects company name in the headline to KBR)

May 29 May 29 KBR Inc : * KBR wins FERC FEED contract for Gulf Lng Liquefaction Company Llc * Says the contract value was not disclosed * Expected revenue from the contract will be included in the second quarter 2014 backlog of unfilled orders for the gas monetization segment * Under terms, co to perform FERC FEED engineering for two LNG trains, each five million metric tons per year * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage