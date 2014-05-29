CORRECTED-BRIEF-KBR wins Ferc FEED contract for Gulf LNG Liquefaction Co

BRIEF-Unicharm Corp is opening its third plant in Saudi Arabia - Nikkei
* Unicharm Corp is opening its third plant in Saudi Arabia, new factory will cost a few billion yen - Nikkei Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2pCvDoi] Further company coverage:
(Corrects company name in the headline to KBR)
May 29 May 29 KBR Inc : * KBR wins FERC FEED contract for Gulf Lng Liquefaction Company Llc * Says the contract value was not disclosed * Expected revenue from the contract will be included in the second quarter 2014 backlog of unfilled orders for the gas monetization segment * Under terms, co to perform FERC FEED engineering for two LNG trains, each five million metric tons per year * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Unicharm Corp is opening its third plant in Saudi Arabia, new factory will cost a few billion yen - Nikkei Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2pCvDoi] Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 19 BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest asset manager, on Wednesday reported double-digit profit gains as investors plowed money into lower-cost index funds, but the company saw its share price trimmed as revenue disappointed analysts' expectations.
TORONTO, April 19 Bombardier Inc.'s light rail contract with an Ontario transportation agency cannot be canceled despite delivery delays, a Toronto judge ruled on Wednesday.