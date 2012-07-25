版本:
2012年 7月 26日

KBR profit rises in 2nd qtr, revenue declines

July 25 Engineering company KBR Inc posted a 4 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday and tightened its 2012 earnings outlook to capture the upper end of its previous forecast.

Its second-quarter net profit rose to $104 million, or 70 cents per share, from $100 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier. But revenue fell 16 percent to $2.06 billion, below the $2.2 billion expected by analysts.

The company updated its 2012 earnings forecast to $2.60 to $2.80 per share, raising the lower end of the range from $2.45 per share previously.

