UPDATE 1-KBR profit rises in 2nd qtr, revenue declines

July 25 Engineering company KBR Inc
posted an unexpected rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday and
tightened its 2012 earnings outlook to capture the upper end of
its previous forecast.
Its second-quarter net profit rose 4 percent to $104
million, or 70 cents per share, from $100 million, or 65 cents
per share, a year earlier. Analysts, on average, had expected 58
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"During the second quarter, KBR delivered strong project
execution and recognized better than expected project
incentives, cost recoveries, and construction progress that
allowed us to reduce estimates to complete for several projects
in construction," Chief Executive Bill Utt said in a statement.
Revenue fell 16 percent to $2.06 billion, below the $2.2
billion expected by analysts. Revenues this year are depressed
by the wind-down of U.S. military operations, which are expected
to generate $375 million to $450 million in revenue in 2012 -
about a quarter of the 2011 level.
The Houston-based company updated its 2012 earnings forecast
to $2.60 to $2.80 per share, raising the lower end of the range
from $2.45 per share previously.
KBR's backlog fell to $15.2 billion in the second quarter
from $15.75 billion three months before, though that was up 27
percent on the year before.
KBR shares were trading 4 cents lower at $22.88 in
after-hours trading on Wednesday.