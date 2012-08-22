Senior KBR exec leaving after less than 3 years

Aug 22 Mark Williams, head of KBR Inc's
shrinking infrastructure, government and power (IGP) division,
will leave the engineering and construction company after less
than three years to "pursue other opportunities."
He will resign as president of KBR's second-largest unit on
Sept. 21. The Houston-based company gave no further details in
its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on
Wednesday, and was not immediately available for comment.
Williams joined the company in early 2010, after spending 25
years at Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.
KBR's IGP division saw second-quarter revenue drop 45
percent from a year before to $491 million -- less than half the
size of the largest unit, hydrocarbons -- due to the end of its
military services contract in Iraq. KBR's focus has increasingly
been on liquefied natural gas projects worldwide.
Williams's predecessor in charge of government and
infrastructure, before power was added to the role, was Bruce
Stanski, who left in March 2009 to run Fluor Corp's
government business.