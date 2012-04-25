UPDATE 1-KBR profit tops estimates, LNG boosts backlog 44 pct

April 25 U.S. engineering company KBR Inc
reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit despite
disappointing revenue, and forecast steady growth in 2012 as its
backlog surged 44 percent on a huge liquefied natural gas
project.
"In several of our end markets, project opportunities are
beginning to accelerate which should drive stronger operating
results through the balance of the year and into the future,"
Chief Executive Bill Utt said in a statement.
First-quarter net profit fell to $91 million, or 61 cents
per share, from $105 million, or 69 cents per share, a year
earlier. Analysts on average had expected 59 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 14 percent to $2 billion, short of the $2.2
billion expected by analysts.
But KBR's backlog grew 44 percent to $15.75 billion over the
quarter, driven by the addition of the $15 billion Ichthys
liquefied natural gas project in Australia, which KBR won in
February along with joint venture partners JGC Corp and
Chiyoda Corp.