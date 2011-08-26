UPDATE 1-KBR plans to buy back 10 million shares; stock up

* Follows its 10 mln share buyback program last year

* Lets KBR cut outstanding shares below 150 mln target

* Shares up 6.5 percent

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 26 KBR Inc (KBR.N) said its board had authorized a repurchase of up to 10 million shares, allowing the engineering company to cut outstanding equity below its target, and its stock jumped more than 6 percent.

KBR executives had indicated in the past few months that they were looking at buybacks as the share count crept above the company's target of 150 million. As of last month, there were 150.8 million shares outstanding.

"The shares will be repurchased from time to time in the open market at the company's discretion," KBR said in a statement on the new buyback program.

The Houston-based company had $712 million in cash and equivalents at the end of June, having spent $35 million on share repurchases last quarter, and just $92 million in long-term debt.

In June 2010, the company announced a plan to buy back 10 million shares to reduce its share count from its level of about 160 million at the time.

Shares of KBR, which hit a nine-month low last week, were up 6.5 percent at $28.41 in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Braden Reddall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)