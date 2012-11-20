UPDATE 2-US says KBR boosted cost of trailers for troops in Iraq

By Nate Raymond
Nov 19 The U.S. Justice Department said on
Monday that it had sued KBR Inc, accusing the company
and a Kuwaiti subcontractor of improperly charging the federal
government for the costs of delivering and installing trailers
for troops in Iraq.
The filing of the lawsuit came days after the Justice
Department dropped a similar but unrelated case over KBR's costs
for private armed security in Iraq.
Filed in the U.S. District Court in Rock Island, Illinois,
the latest lawsuit alleges that KBR-hired subcontractor First
Kuwaiti Trading Co inflated its crane, truck and driver costs
and misrepresented delays on the installation of more than 2,250
trailers.
KBR provided many services to the U.S. government under a
logistical support contract through subcontractors like First
Kuwaiti.
First Kuwaiti's subcontract, awarded in 2003, had been for
$80 million. The government said KBR later agreed to pay First
Kuwaiti an extra $48.8 million after the subcontractor in 2004
submitted two claims contending government-caused delays in
providing military escorts entitled it to extra money.
The lawsuit said KBR charged the government for the inflated
costs despite knowing they were false. KBR knew First Kuwaiti
"could not be trusted," the lawsuit said.
The complaint also said KBR quality assurance personnel had
recommended permanently disqualifying First Kuwaiti from
receiving any contracts for providing the army trailers two
months before the subcontract was awarded.
In July 2004, a KBR representative said claims by First
Kuwaiti's founder under other subcontracts "absolute highway
robbery," the complaint said.
"The facts alleged in the complaint indicate that KBR and
First Kuwaiti did not provide an honest accounting," said Jim
Lewis, U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois.
KBR said in a statement it had not seen the latest
complaint, but that it believed the government's claims are
"baseless and without merit."
"KBR has faithfully supported American troops in Iraq and
has performed its work in support of the army with
professionalism and in full compliance with its contract and the
law," it said.
First Kuwaiti, based in Kuwait City, Kuwait, also goes by
First Kuwaiti General Trading & Contracting Co, according to the
complaint. A website for the company says it was founded in 1996
by businessman Wadih Al-Absi and employs more than 600 engineers
and 15,000 staff members.
Rock Island was the location of an earlier criminal lawsuit
against a former KBR employee, Anthony Martin, who pleaded
guilty in July 2007 to participating in a kick-back scheme.
Monday's complaint refers to Martin's case and said that the
kickback scheme was with Al-Absi. Martin received $10,000 and
was promised another $190,000 to award First Kuwaiti
subcontracts for trucks and trailers, the lawsuit said.
A representative for First Kuwaiti did not respond to an
email seeking comment. A lawyer for Martin did not respond to a
call and an email seeking comment.
Monday's lawsuit came after KBR last week welcomed the
dismissal of an earlier lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in
Washington by the Justice Department in 2010.
The government gave no reason for dropping that case. It did
so without prejudice, giving it the ability to refile the case
at a later date.
Both lawsuits were under the False Claims Act, which allows
the United States to recoup funds when companies overbill the
government.
The statute allows the government to sue for three times its
damages and assess civil penalties of $5,500 to $11,000 per
false claim.