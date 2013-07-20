KBR must face U.S. lawsuit over alleged kickbacks -court

| July 19
July 19 The U.S. government can pursue
"enhanced" penalties from Houston-based defense contractor KBR
Inc over allegations that employees took kickbacks
involving military contracts in Iraq, Afghanistan and Kuwait, a
federal appeals court ruled on Friday.
The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit
ruling reinstates the government's civil claim against KBR in
connection with employees' alleged violations of the
Anti-Kickback Act, a law that bars government contractors and
subcontractors from using bribes to influence awards.
In 2010, the U.S. government joined a whistleblower lawsuit
alleging that employees in KBR's transportation department
accepted bribes in the form of meals, gifts and entertainment,
from companies seeking to secure subcontracts with KBR to
transport military goods around the globe.
The government sued under a section of the Anti-Kickback Act
that allows it to recover enhanced penalties for "knowing"
violations of the law. Under that law, judges can impose civil
penalties equal to twice the amount of each kickback, and up to
$11,000 for each occurrence of the prohibited conduct.
The government's suit alleged KBR employees took 317
separate kickbacks with a total value of roughly $46,000,
according to court filings.
KBR argued that it could not be penalized for its employees'
actions, and that the U.S. government had not shown that the
employees acted to benefit KBR. A federal judge in Texas
dismissed the government's claim in 2011.
The U.S. appealed, and on Friday, the U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals for the Fifth Circuit reversed the lower court and said
that KBR could be found vicariously liable for its employees'
conduct under the anti-kickback law. It did not address the
merits of the government's case.
Representatives for the Justice Department and KBR did not
immediately return requests for comment Friday evening.
A former supervisor in KBR's transportation department,
Robert Bennett, pleaded guilty in 2008 to accepting perks on at
least 40 occasions in connection with the military contracts.
Kevin Smoot, an employee at subcontractor EGL Inc, pleaded
guilty in 2007 to lying to federal investigators and giving
kickbacks to KBR employees, including Bennett.