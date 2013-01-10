KBR lowers 2012 earnings forecast, shares slide 7.6 pct

Jan 10 Engineering and construction company KBR Inc on Thursday lowered its 2012 earnings forecast, citing higher-than-expected project charges in its minerals and construction units.

The Houston company said it now expects 2012 earnings per diluted share between $1.95 to $2.10, down sharply from its previous forecast for earnings of $2.60 to $2.80 per share.

Shares of KBR slid 7.6 percent to $29.55 in post-market trading.