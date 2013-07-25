版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 26日 星期五 04:21 BJT

KBR profit down in 2nd qtr, revenue tops estimates

July 25 Engineering company KBR Inc reported on Thursday a decline in quarterly earnings from an especially strong quarter last year, while its revenue exceeded expectations.

KBR's second-quarter profit was $90 million, or 61 cents per share, compared with $104 million, or 70 cents per share, a year ago. Revenue fell 3 percent to just shy of $2 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.93 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
